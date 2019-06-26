Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Alico, Inc. ( ALCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that ALCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.14, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALCO was $30.14, representing a -13.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.65 and a 19.37% increase over the 52 week low of $25.25.

ALCO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc ( PM ) and Altria Group ( MO ). ALCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.86.

