Alibaba's Tsai buys rest of NBA's Brooklyn Nets

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 16 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd co-founder Joseph Tsai is buying a 51% stake that he doesn't already own in NBA's Brooklyn Nets and its Barclays arena from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, the U.S basketball team said on Friday.

Reuters had reported on Wednesday that the deal would value the NBA team at $2.35 billion.

Tsai had acquired a 49% stake in the team from Prokhorov in April last year.

Nets signed former Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant, who led the Golden State Warriors to three consecutive NBA Finals, and fellow All Star Kyrie Irving this off-season.





