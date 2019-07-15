Alibaba stock should have local staying power

Reuters





By Alec Macfarlane

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alibaba's stock should have local staying power. The New York-listed e-commerce titan is planning to raise as much as $20 billion in Hong Kong. Many investors probably will be able to buy and sell the shares on either exchange. This so-called two-way fungibility has cost the Asian market significant amounts of trading volume in the past, but the company's regional appeal may be an exception.

Such interchangeability tends to cause a gravitational pull to the market with the most liquidity. Foreign companies including mining giant Glencore and U.S. retailer Tapestry , owner of the Coach brand, scrapped their Hong Kong secondary listings because of weak trading volumes compared to their primary bourses. And some $3 billion worth of Alibaba shares change hands daily on average, a quarter of the Hong Kong exchange's entire typical turnover for thousands of stocks.

In this case, though, the free movement of equity could work in Hong Kong's favor. Throngs of mom-and-pop investors, who love a brand-name stock, should be a powerful force for Alibaba. The company's plan to split its stock eightfold, approved by shareholders on Monday, may further entice smaller investors. Such demand also is likely to be accompanied by interest from Greater China-focused funds. With an ample free float of at least $10 billion anticipated in Hong Kong, the price could wind up attractive enough to lure some trading from New York.

The political climate also may help things along. A bipartisan group of American lawmakers introduced legislation last month that threatens to delist Chinese companies if they don't open their books to U.S. regulators. That means if Alibaba can make a successful go of it in Hong Kong, others such as Baidu and Ctrip could follow. Two-way fungibility might just open a new one-way thoroughfare.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Alibaba shareholders voted in favour of a one-to-eight split of the Chinese e-commerce company's New York-listed ordinary shares at its annual general meeting on July 15, according to a regulatory filing.

- The purpose of the stock split, which will take effect no later than July 15, 2020, is "to increase the flexibility for the Company in future capital market activities," Alibaba said in June filing.

- Alibaba has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong listing that could raise up to $20 billion as early as the third quarter of this year, Reuters reported on June 13, citing a person familiar with the matter."