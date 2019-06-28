Alibaba (BABA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alibaba (BABA) closed at $169.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had gained 13.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BABA as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, up 18.03% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.52 billion, up 35.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $74.48 billion, which would represent changes of +12.24% and +33.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BABA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BABA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BABA has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.36, which means BABA is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BABA has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BABA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

