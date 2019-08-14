Alibaba (BABA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

maybefalse for Getty images

Concerns about trade tensions between the U.S. and China have spooked investors away from Alibaba (BABA), among other Chinese names. But investors who are looking for a potential breakout candidate for the next 12 to 18 months can do well here, particularly with better-than-expected earnings results just released from one of Alibaba’s main rivals.

Alibaba is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. The Chinese e-commerce and cloud giant has rolled out various products aimed at meeting the needs of customers who are migrating more towards the realm of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Internet of Things. The company’s B2B (business to business) platform is also an area that could become a strong growth catalyst in the years ahead.

It remains to be seen to what extent the commercial platform and the company’s many initiatives grow the bottom line. But it nonetheless demonstrates how Alibaba believes in its growth capabilities and revenue drivers beyond its core marketplace business. On Thursday the company must nonetheless give investors a reason to believe in the stock, which has fallen about 7% over the past year, compared to a 4% rise in the S&P 500 index.

In the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects Hong Kong-based online retailer to earn $1.46 per share on revenue of $15.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.16 per share on revenue of $11.66 billion. For the full year, ending March 2020, earnings are projected to rise 18.8% year over year to $6.63 per share, while full-year revenue of $71.53 billion would rise 30.6% year over year.

Thursday’s earnings results and BABA’s guidance will reveal how much confidence the management has not only it its growth initiatives, but also how it plans to attack the projected growth in China’s online shopping and consumer services, which is expected to grow 17% to 21% annually over the next 3 years, according to Thomas Chong, analyst at Jefferies.

The good news for Alibaba, it continues to grow its active buyers. Annual active buyers on the marketplaces totaled 654 million last quarter, up 18 million year over year. Meanwhile, mobile MAUs were 721 million, up 22 million sequentially. Can the company build on these numbers? Analysts will also focus on Alibaba’s growth segments, namely Core Commerce — its largest segment, which grew at a 51% year-over-year in Q4. The company’s Cloud business, which a year ago soared 76% in Q4, will be a key focus area.

With U.S. Trade Representative office announcing Tuesday that new China tariffs on certain consumer items would be delayed until Dec. 15, while other products were being removed from the new tariff list altogether, China stocks like BABA could be rally mode over the next several weeks. So, at its current price of around $164, down some 25% below its consensus price target of $220, Alibaba is a solid value play, especially as there are now reasons for optimism about the China’s e-commerce sector and BABA’s ability to dominate it.