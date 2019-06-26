Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ( AQN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.141 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AQN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.39, the dividend yield is 4.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AQN was $12.39, representing a -1.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.56 and a 31.11% increase over the 52 week low of $9.45.

AQN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NEE ) and Dominion Energy, Inc. ( D ). AQN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.52. Zacks Investment Research reports AQN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -3.94%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AQN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AQN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AQN as a top-10 holding:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF ( SCHC )

Vanguard FTSE All-Wld ex-US SmCp Idx ETF ( VSS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SCHC with an increase of 2.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AQN at 0.33%.