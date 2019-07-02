Quantcast

Algeria parliament president Bouchareb resigns -Ennahar TV

By Reuters

Reuters


DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Algerian parliament president Moad Bouchareb quit on Tuesday, Ennahar TV and a parliamentary source said, after prolonged demands for his removal by protesters who saw him as a pillar of the ruling elite.

Bouchareb bowed out three months after longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned under pressure from sustained protests seeking root-and-branch reform and an end to systemic corruption and cronyism.

Authorities have postponed a presidential election previously planned for July 4 because of a lack of candidates, with no new date set for the vote.

Protesters and the army drove Bouteflika to resign on April 2 after two decades in power, but public pressure has continued for the departure and prosecution of senior figures around him.

Bouchareb is a former head of the National Liberation Front (FLN) party, which has ruled Algeria since independence from France in 1962. Bouchareb was replaced as FLN leader in May.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar