Algeria parliament elects opposition figure as chairman

By Reuters

ALGIERS, July 10 (Reuters) - Algerian lawmakers late on Wednesday elected an Islamist opposition figure as chairman of parliament amid mass protests demanding the departure of the ruling elite.

The parliament elected Slimane Chenine of the Movement of National Construction party to replace Moad Boucahreb from the National Liberation Front (FLN) party, which has ruled the country since independence from France in 1962.

