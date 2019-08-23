Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.5%

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALXN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $107.65 to $122.42 in the past one-month time frame.





The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Alexion Pharmaceuticals. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry may consider Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



