Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ( ARE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $142.17, the dividend yield is 2.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARE was $142.17, representing a -7.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.51 and a 30.38% increase over the 52 week low of $109.04.

ARE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ARE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.3. Zacks Investment Research reports ARE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.61%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF ( EWRE )

NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NUMV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 5.9% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of ARE at 3.26%.