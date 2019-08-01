Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Alexander's, Inc. ( ALX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $4.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ALX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $374.5, the dividend yield is 4.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALX was $374.5, representing a -5.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $394.70 and a 26.63% increase over the 52 week low of $295.75.

ALX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ALX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.57.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.