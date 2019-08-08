Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ( ALEX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALEX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.91, the dividend yield is 3.32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALEX was $22.91, representing a -10.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.69 and a 30.32% increase over the 52 week low of $17.58.

ALEX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ALEX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALEX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.