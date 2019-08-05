ALEX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.47, changing hands as low as $22.37 per share. Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALEX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.58 per share, with $25.69 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.69.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »