Alert issued for stolen car with nuclear substance in Chile

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


By Dave Sherwood and Natalia A. Ramos Miranda

SANTIAGO, July 19 (Reuters) - What appeared to be a typical case of car theft in Chile's capital on Friday became more dire when authorities said the vehicle was carrying a dangerous radioactive substance.

Chilean nuclear agency CCHEN said the stolen vehicle, a truck, was carrying a piece of industrial radiographic equipment called a SENTINEL 880, "which contains a radioactive substance Iridium-192."

"Don't touch, manipulate or attempt to utilize the device, as it can cause serious health effects," CCHEN said in a statement.

The agency posted a photo of the equipment on its Twitter account and recommended anybody who spotted it or the stolen vehicle immediately call their local police or fire department.





