Aldar Properties quarterly profit up 7%, says sentiment for Abu Dhabi up

ABU DHABI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aldar Properties , the largest property developer in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday reported a 7% rise in second-quarter profit, saying the emirate's property sentiment has improved.

The state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi'sFormula One circuit, reported a net profit of 476 million dirhams ($129.6 million) in the three months ending June 30, 2019.

That compared with a net profit of 445 million dirhams in the same period a year earlier.

"There is an upswing in sentiment towards Abu Dhabi's real estate market with the recent announcement of our 9 billion dirhams worth of development projects since the start of 2019," Talal al-Dhiyebi, Aldar's chief executive officer said.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)