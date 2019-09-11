Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Albemarle Corporation ( ALB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.368 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.28, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALB was $68.28, representing a -37.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.74 and a 16.46% increase over the 52 week low of $58.63.

ALB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). ALB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.12. Zacks Investment Research reports ALB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.4%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ( QCLN )

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF ( LIT ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QCLN with an increase of 1.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALB at 5.39%.