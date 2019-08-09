Albemarle (ALB) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.7% in Session

Albemarle Corporation ALB was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $65.41 -$75.53 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Albemarle. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Albemarle currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Albemarle Corporation Price

Albemarle Corporation price | Albemarle Corporation Quote

Investors interested in the Chemical - Diversified industry may consider Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is ALB going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Wall Street's Next Amazon

Zacks EVP Kevin Matras believes this familiar stock has only just begun its climb to become one of the greatest investments of all time. It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in pure genius.

Click for details >>