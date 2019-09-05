Albany International Corporation (AIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Albany International Corporation ( AIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $79.6, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIN was $79.6, representing a -8.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.97 and a 37.1% increase over the 52 week low of $58.06.

AIN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Amalgamated Bank ( AMAL ) and Capital Southwest Corporation ( CSWC ). AIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports AIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 33.85%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.