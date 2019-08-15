Quantcast

Alaska Air Group's (ALK) Traffic & Load Factor Up in July

Alaska Air Group, Inc . ALK reported traffic statistics for July. Traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), inched up 2.8% to 5.38 billion on the back of rising air travel demand.

Also, on a year-over-year basis, consolidated capacity (or available seat miles/ASMs) rose 2.5% to 6.12 billion. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, load factor or percentage of seats filled by passengers improved 30 basis points (bps) to 88%.

In the first seven months of 2019, the carrier generated RPMs of 32.47 billion (up 1.1% year over year) and ASMs of 38.61 billion (up 0.8% year over year). Also, load factor inched up 20 bps to 84.1%.

With solid traffic growth, the carrier has been generating higher passenger revenues. Notably, passenger revenues rose 6% in the second quarter of 2019 while traffic inched up 1.1%. This impressive ascent in passenger revenues (accounting for the maximum share of the top line) helped the company deliver better-than-expected earnings and revenues.

While adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11, revenues of $2,288 million came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,282 million. (Read more: Alaska Air Q2 Earnings Surpass, Q3 RASM View Upbeat )

Other key airline players, namely United Airlines UAL , Delta Air Lines DAL and Spirit Airlines SAVE also delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenues for second-quarter 2019.

