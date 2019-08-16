Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ( ALK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.02, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALK was $59.02, representing a -21.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.83 and a 10.55% increase over the 52 week low of $53.39.

ALK is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as FedEx Corporation ( FDX ) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ). ALK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.08. Zacks Investment Research reports ALK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 32.04%, compared to an industry average of 9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALK as a top-10 holding:

U.S. Global Jets ETF ( JETS )

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-S ( FLAG )

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF ( FNDA )

ETF Series Solutions ( ACSI )

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares ( TPOR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACSI with an increase of 1.44% over the last 100 days. JETS has the highest percent weighting of ALK at 4.12%.