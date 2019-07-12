Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

Alamo Group, Inc. ( ALG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ALG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.67, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALG was $95.67, representing a -9.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.19 and a 31.96% increase over the 52 week low of $72.50.

ALG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). ALG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.31.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.