AKR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Acadia Realty Trust (Symbol: AKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.66, changing hands as high as $27.67 per share. Acadia Realty Trust shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AKR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.11 per share, with $29.82 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.69.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »