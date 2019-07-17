Reuters

CORRECTED-Akebono Brake to receive investment for turnaround, shares soar



TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan'sAkebono Brake Industry Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects to receive investment from a corporate turnaround fund to help restructure its money-losing business and would make an official decision later in the day.

Public broadcaster NHK reported earlier that Akebono was planning to receive 20 billion yen ($185 million) in investment from Japan Industrial Solutions.

Akebono said in a statement that its plans were "roughly" in line with what NHK reported.

($1 = 107.8600 yen)