Akebono Brake to receive investment for turnaround, shares soar

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan'sAkebono Brake Industry Co Ltd said on Thursday it expects to receive investment from a corporate turnaround fund to help restructure its money-losing business and would make an official decision later in the day.

Public broadcaster NHK reported earlier that Akebono was planning to receive 20 billion yen ($185 million) in investment from Japan Industrial Solutions.

Akebono said in a statement that its plans were "roughly" in line with what NHK reported.

