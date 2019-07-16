AK Steel Declares Labor Agreement Ratification at Butler Works

AK Steel Holding Corporation AKS announced that members of the United Auto Workers ('UAW'), Local 3303, ratified a 3-years labor agreement, which covers roughly 1,200 hourly production and maintenance employees at its Pennsylvania-based Butler Works.





Moreover, the contract was ratified through a voting held on Jul 11 and Jul 12. The agreement is effective till Jun 15, 2022. Notably, the facility manufactures a wide array of flat-rolled steel products, which includes electrical steels along with a variety of carbon and stainless steels.Per management, the new agreement continues to provide a flexible and competitive labor contract for the company and its employees at Butler Works.The company's shares have plunged 52.2% in the past year compared with the industry 's 26.4% decline.





In April, AK Steel cut its profit forecast for 2019, considering the change in hot-rolled carbon spot market pricing. It expects net income in the range of $76-$96 million or 24-30 cents per share for 2019, down from prior expectations of $160-$180 million or 51-57 cents.



Adjusted net income for 2019 is projected in the range of $153-$173 million or 48-54 cents per share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $505 million and $525 million, down from the previous view of $515 million and $535 million.



AK Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



