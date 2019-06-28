AIT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: AIT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.91, changing hands as high as $62.36 per share. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AIT's low point in its 52 week range is $50.56 per share, with $82.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $62.01.
