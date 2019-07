Shutterstock photo





July 26 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa Plc reported a quarterly pretax profit on Friday that more than doubled, as the telecom company signed up more customers for its mobile and data services.

The company's pretax profit for the first quarter rose to $167.4 million from $80.2 million a year ago, boosted by a 9.3% rise in its customer base.

Airtel Africa, a unit of India'sBharti Airtel Ltd , debuted on the London Stock Exchange last month.