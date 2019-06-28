Airtel Africa prices London listing at bottom of range - bookrunner

Reuters





June 28 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa Ltd , a unit of India'sBharti Airtel Ltd , priced its London market debut at 80 pence, at the bottom end of the expected range, its bookrunner said on Friday.

The company last week set a price range of 80 to 100 pence per share for its initial public offering.

