Airtel Africa lists in Nigeria

LAGOS, July 9 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday, in a flotation that valued it at 1.364 trillion naira, making it the bourse's third-largest stock by market capitalisation.

India'sBharti Airtel offered shares in its African unit two weeks ago via a London IPO and said it would dual list in Nigeria, its biggest market in Africa. It listed the shares at 363 naira each in Lagos.

