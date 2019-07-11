Airtel Africa falls for second day after Nigeria listing

Reuters
LAGOS, July 11 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa shares dropped 10% on Thursday, losing ground for a second day after their listing on the Nigerian stock market, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
Airtel Africa is majority owned by India'sBharti Airtel .
OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">
LAGOS, July 11 (Reuters) - Airtel Africa shares dropped 10% on Thursday, losing ground for a second day after their listing on the Nigerian stock market, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
Airtel Africa is majority owned by India'sBharti Airtel .