Aircastle Limited (AYR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Aircastle Limited ( AYR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AYR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AYR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.48, the dividend yield is 5.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AYR was $21.48, representing a -3.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.27 and a 36.38% increase over the 52 week low of $15.75.

AYR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) and Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ). AYR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports AYR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -39.43%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

