Air strikes kill more than 10 people in Yemen - medical source, Houthi media

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Air strikes killed more than 10 civilians in a market in Yemen's Saada province on Monday, a medical source and Houthi-run media reported.

The head of the local Al Jomhouri hospital told Reuters 13 people were killed and 23 injured in air strikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen. Al Masirah TV said on Twitter that more than 10 civilians had been killed in the strikes.

The spokesman for the coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment and there was no confirmation from the alliance or Saudi authorities.