Quantcast

Air strikes kill more than 10 people in Yemen - medical source, Houthi media

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Air strikes killed more than 10 civilians in a market in Yemen's Saada province on Monday, a medical source and Houthi-run media reported.

The head of the local Al Jomhouri hospital told Reuters 13 people were killed and 23 injured in air strikes conducted by the Saudi-led coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen. Al Masirah TV said on Twitter that more than 10 civilians had been killed in the strikes.

The spokesman for the coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment and there was no confirmation from the alliance or Saudi authorities.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar