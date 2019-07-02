Quantcast

Air strike on migrant detention centre in Libyan capital kills 40

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


TRIPOLI, July 3 (Reuters) - An air strike on a detention centre for illegal migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital killed 40 and wounded 80, a health official said.

Pictures published by Libyan officials showed African migrants being treated in a hospital after the strike.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

TRIPOLI, July 3 (Reuters) - An air strike on a detention centre for illegal migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital killed 40 and wounded 80, a health official said.

Pictures published by Libyan officials showed African migrants being treated in a hospital after the strike.





This article appears in: Government


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar