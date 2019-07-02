Air strike on migrant detention centre in Libyan capital kills 40

Shutterstock photo





TRIPOLI, July 3 (Reuters) - An air strike on a detention centre for illegal migrants in a suburb of the Libyan capital killed 40 and wounded 80, a health official said.

Pictures published by Libyan officials showed African migrants being treated in a hospital after the strike.

