Air Products to Feature LNG Equipment & Technology in Houston

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD will showcase its leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) process technology and equipment at the Gastech Conference & Exhibition, which will be held in Houston from Sep 17-19. The company will also share some of the latest developments and innovations.





Air Products' industry specialists will discuss, at the conference, about its cost-effective, highly efficient process cycles and main cryogenic heat exchange equipment.Air Products offers a wide array of products and services for the successful design, construction and operation of an LNG facility. The company's efficient liquefaction processes and equipment include modular designs, designs suitable for offshore service, mega-trains and multiple small trains.The company also produces coil wound heat exchangers at its Port Manatee equipment manufacturing plant in Florida. Notably, Air Products recently announced plans to boost manufacturing capacity by more than 50%. The facility has access to port services, which enables the company to produce LNG heat exchangers of various dimensions demanded by the market.Moreover, the use of LNG is increasing worldwide with robust energy demands in growing economies. The expansion of the facility will enable the company to deliver best-in-class technology and equipment.Air Products' shares have rallied 30.1% in the past year against the industry 's decline of 38.2%.





In third-quarter fiscal 2019, the company revised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for fiscal 2019 in the range of $8.20-$8.25 from the previous expectation of $8.15-$8.30. This suggests more than 10% rise year over year at the midpoint.



It expects adjusted EPS for fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 in the band of $2.26-$2.31, which indicates year-over-year rise of 13-16%.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Kinross Gold Corporation KGC , Alamos Gold Inc AGI and Arconic Inc ARNC , all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Kinross has an expected earnings growth rate of 160% for 2019. The company's shares have surged 71.3% in the past year.



Alamos Gold has projected earnings growth rate of 320% for the current year. The company's shares have rallied 42.5% in a year's time.



Arconic has an estimated earnings growth rate of 50% for the current year. Its shares have moved up 18.5% in the past year.



