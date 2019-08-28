Air Products to Feature Advanced Industrial Gas Solutions

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD recently announced that it will display its advanced industrial gas solutions for the agrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturing markets at the Specialty & Agro Chemicals America slated to be held in Charleston, SC, from Sep 4-5.





The company's R&D and technical support teams are taking a total solutions approach, which will enable producers to improve their process safety, efficiency and economics. Air Products invited the conference attendees to stop by its booth and speak with an industry specialist regarding specific challenges and processes.Air Products offers advanced industrial gas solutions for a wide range of applications, including hydrogenation, inerting and blanketing, oxygen enrichment, reaction cooling, particle size reduction as well as water treatment.The company's range of industrial gases provides a variety of supply options to cost-effectively and efficiently address the requirements of small as well as large-volume users.The company has announced plans for building two new liquid hydrogen plants in Texas and California. The move enables it to address the growing hydrogen demands in chemical processing and other markets. These plants are expected to come online in 2021.The company operates state-of-the-art testing labs in Allentown, PA. For example, its Cryogenic Grinding Lab enables testing of a customer's product on production-scale equipment to determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process.Moreover, its Hydrogen Reactions Lab aids customers in used re-refining, renewable diesel and transmix markets to optimize existing hydrotreatment processes. The company also has a Clean Energy Lab for facilitating the full-scale testing and development of actual combustion systems.Air Products' shares have rallied 35% in the past year against the industry 's decline of 45.6%.





In third-quarter fiscal 2019, the company revised adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance for fiscal 2019 in the range of $8.20-$8.25 from the previous expectation of $8.15-$8.30. This suggests more than 10% rise year over year at the midpoint.



It expects adjusted EPS for fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 in the band of $2.26-$2.31, which indicates year-over-year rise of 13-16%.



