Air Products (APD) to Showcase Efficient Medical Gas Supply

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.APD is set to feature the efficiency and reliability of its medical gas supply systems at the American Society for Healthcare Engineering Annual Conference & Technical Exhibition (or ASHE Annual Conference) from Jul 15-16 in Baltimore.



The highlight will include solutions for emergency or temporary medical gas supply during tank changeouts or other planned and unplanned outages. Air Products stated that ASHE attendees will be able to learn how it can help to change their gas storage tank without any service interruption. It will also demonstrate how to reduce oxygen usage by as much as 30% and provide solutions and services that addresses patients' needs.



Some of the offerings that the company will showcase include Easy Tank Changeouts, Emergency Supply Systems and High Efficiency Supply Systems.



Air Products provides seamless and quick installation for medical gas tank changeouts. The company provides various services like repairs, testing, gas audits, preventative maintenance and turnkey installations.



Its emergency supply systems provide instantaneous oxygen supply for unexpected situations like oxygen line failure, unusual spikes in demand or unforeseen disaster. The company's proprietary software and remote TELALERT telemetry system facilitate scheduling and forecasting of product deliveries.



The High Efficiency Supply Systems for liquid oxygen reduces normally vented oxygen losses by as much as 30%. Based on volume requirements, the systems can work with various industrial or medical gases applications employing intermittent (or batch) usage or start-and-stop consumption.



Notably, Air Products' CryoEase microbulk solution is a cost-effective alternative to cylinder supply for small-volume users. It helps to eliminate the hassles of cylinder handling, which results in improved quality and safety control as well as lower costs stemming from higher efficiencies.



Air Products' shares have rallied 43% in the past year against the industry 's 35.2% decline.





Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks



Air Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are BHP Billiton Limited BHP , Flexible Solutions International Inc FSI and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd FSUGY . These stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



BHP Billiton has an expected earnings growth rate of 39.9% for 2019. The company's shares have gained 11.8% in the past year.



Flexible Solutions has projected earnings growth rate of 342.9% for the current year. The company's shares have surged 162.5% in a year's time.



Fortescue Metals has an estimated earnings growth rate of 294.2% for the current year. Its shares have rallied 85.3% in the past year.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>