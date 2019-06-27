Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased APD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $223.93, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APD was $223.93, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $225.35 and a 50.86% increase over the 52 week low of $148.44.

APD is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ) and Linde plc ( LIN ). APD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.67. Zacks Investment Research reports APD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.39%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APD as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF ( IYM )

Materials Select Sector SPDR ( XLB )

Vanguard Materials ETF ( VAW )

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF ( PYZ )

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF ( JHMA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLB with an increase of 8.05% over the last 100 days. IYM has the highest percent weighting of APD at 7.88%.