Air New Zealand names Jeff McDowall as interim CEO

August 21 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand appointed Chief Financial Officer Jeff McDowall on Wednesday as its acting chief executive officer.
McDowall will replace Christopher Luxon who announced in June plans to depart after seven years. He will assume the role of interim CEO from Sept. 26.
