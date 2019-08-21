Air New Zealand eyes further cost savings as profits dip 31%

Reuters





By Praveen Menon and Shriya Ramakrishnan

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand reported a 31% fall in full-year profit on Thursday on the back of a higher fuel bill and warned that the national carrier would need to make further cost cuts in a low growth environment.

Outgoing Chief Executive Christopher Luxon said earnings in the year to June 30 were also weighed down by weakness in inbound tourism and domestic leisure demand, and problems with Rolls-Royce engines that have plagued its fleet of Boeing aircraft.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 5.4% to NZ$5.83 billion.

Air New Zealand shares were flat on Thursday after dropping slightly following the announcement.

The airline, which launched a two-year cost reduction plan in March that included savings of NZ$750 million by deferring aircraft deliveries, was aiming to cut costs by an additional NZ$60 million by the end of 2021, Luxon said.

"We know what we needed to do with regards to our cost structure and we are doing it," he said in an investor call after the earnings announcement, adding that an external agency had been appointed to help run the process.

SLOWING DEMAND

Airlines globally have struggled to maintain margins in the face of slowing travel demand and higher fuel prices, but pressure could ease given that oil prices have fallen from a peak in October.

Air New Zealand has also been hit by maintenance issues with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines used in its Boeing planes that has affected 2,500 flights and led to 150 cancellations.

The company said it expects the engines to be back in service in the coming months.

"In a society with rapidly changing customer expectations, we know we need to continue to lift our game," Luxon said.

($1 = 1.5618 New Zealand dollars)

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics