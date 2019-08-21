Quantcast

Air New Zealand appoints CFO as interim boss, CEO search on

By Reuters

Reuters


SINGAPORE, August 21 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Jeff McDowall will be its acting chief executive from Sept. 26 as it continues a global search to replace outgoing boss Christopher Luxon.

Incoming chairman Therese Walsh said given the high calibre of the candidates under consideration, it was possible that the new CEO would not start until the first quarter of calendar year 2020.

"The strength of our brand and our people has attracted strong interest from candidates within New Zealand and overseas," she said in a statement.

Luxon was an executive at consumer goods company Unilever before joining Air New Zealand, while other past leaders of the carrier have come from the banking industry.

The airline is due to report its full-year financial results on Thursday.

In May, it had forecast it would report full-year earnings before taxation of more than NZ$340 million ($217.91 million), lower than its initial expectations, due to headwinds from increased jet fuel prices.

($1 = 1.5603 New Zealand dollars)





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AIR


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar