Air Lease Corporation (AL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Air Lease Corporation ( AL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.37, the dividend yield is 1.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AL was $43.37, representing a -6.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.61 and a 54.18% increase over the 52 week low of $28.13.

AL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) and Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ). AL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.89. Zacks Investment Research reports AL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.76%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FNK )

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Size Fund ( SIZ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an decrease of -5.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AL at 0.8%.