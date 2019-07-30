Quantcast

Air France KLM to replace A380 planes with newer Airbus models

By Reuters

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Air France KLM will replace Airbus A380 planes in its fleet with newer models, which the airline said would help it meet targets to reduce its carbon footprint and make the airline more efficient.

Air France said it had committed to a firm order of 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with an additional 30 purchase options and 30 acquisition rights. The first aircraft should be delivered in September 2021 and they will join Air France's short- and medium-haul fleet.

"These decisions support the Air France-KLM Group's fleet competitiveness strategy," said Air France KLM CEO Benjamin Smith in a statement.





