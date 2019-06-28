Quantcast

Air France and KLM to swap Boeing and Airbus orders in efficiency drive

By Reuters

PARIS, June 28 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM said its separate Air France and KLM airline units would be swapping over some remaining orders from Boeing and Airbus , in a move which Air France KLM said would help its fleet run more efficiently.

The swap means that in the 2021-2023 timeframe, the six remaining Boeing 787 ordered for Air France will be transferred to KLM, and the current 7 Airbus A350-900s on order for KLM will be transferred to Air France.

"This is the first step towards harmonizing and simplifying the Air France-KLM Group fleet at its two major airlines," said Air France KLM CEO Benjamin Smith.





