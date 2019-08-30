Quantcast

Air China to buy 35 ARJ21 aircraft for $1.33 bln from COMAC

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Air China , , China's flagship carrier, said on Friday it has signed an agreement to buy 35 ARJ21 regional jets worth about $1.33 billion from China's state plane-maker, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered in 2020-2024, the airline said in a stock filing.

