Air China edges closer to Cathay Pacific's cockpit

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cathay Pacific could be about to change course. Hong Kong's$5 billion unofficial flag carrier is under mounting pressure because of unrest in the city. Add the trade war and intensifying competition, and it becomes easier to see owner Swire Pacific selling out to its nearly 30% mainland shareholder, Air China , .

A Chinese future for Cathay, 45% owned by Swire, has been at least a remote possibility since Air China first acquired a minority stake in 2006. It is starting to feel almost inevitable. Swire has a broader portfolio to consider, while Beijing could seek a solution for what it considers a wayward consumer brand.

Cathay's share price is half what it was at a 2010 peak, but property, mostly in Hong Kong and China, accounts for some 80% of Swire's recurring underlying profit. The Cathay stake amounts to less than 7% of total assets.

Air China, meanwhile, faces competition at home. A controlling stake in Cathay could help by making better use of connecting passengers. Hong Kong's takeover rules would likely force a full bid. Getting to a simple majority, assuming a 30% premium, would cost roughly $1.4 billion, a manageable sum. Buying out Swire would cost about twice as much. The $15 billion state-owned airline is expected by analysts to generate $800 million of free cash flow this year, according to Refinitiv.

A deal would be legally possible, too, under Hong Kong's Basic Law, so long as Cathay remains incorporated in the territory and locally based management is in charge, according to Alan Tan, professor of aviation law at the National University of Singapore. HNA has a similar arrangement with Hong Kong Airlines.

Absorbing Cathay in the current environment might hurt more than it helps. Air China also will want to be careful to avoid the fate that has befallen brokerage CLSA, where a clash of cultures with a new Chinese parent eroded a valuable brand. In the end, though, politics will inform any Cathay deal more than finance.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Cathay Pacific said on Aug. 21 that anti-government protests in Hong Kong did not affect its passenger business in July, but it expects a "much more significant impact to our revenue in August and onwards". The airline also said business and leisure travel had weakened "substantially" and traffic out of Hong Kong had begun to soften.

- Cathay and discount carrier Cathay Dragon carried 4% more passengers in July than in the same month a year earlier, but that was largely due to increased capacity: the passenger load factor dipped to 86.1%.

- The carrier said on Aug. 16 that Chief Executive Rupert Hogg had resigned. He was replaced by Augustus Tang, a veteran from Swire Pacific, Cathay's biggest shareholder.

