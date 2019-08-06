Air China (AIRYY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Air China (AIRYY) closed the most recent trading day at $17.01, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 17.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AIRYY as it approaches its nex t earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AIRYY should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AIRYY is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AIRYY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.45, so we one might conclude that AIRYY is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AIRYY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.