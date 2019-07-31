Air China (AIRYY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Air China (AIRYY) closed at $19.31, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 8.35% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AIRYY as it approaches its nex t earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AIRYY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AIRYY is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, AIRYY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.22, so we one might conclude that AIRYY is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AIRYY has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.