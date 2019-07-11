Air Canada flight diverted to Hawaii after turbulence, minor injuries reported

Reuters





MONTREAL, July 11 (Reuters) - An Air Canada flight was diverted on Thursday to Hawaii after a sudden case of severe turbulence left 25 people with minor injuries, the carrier said in a statement.

Flight AC33, carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew, was flying from Vancouver to Sydney, Australia, when the Boeing 777 aircraft "encountered unforecasted and sudden turbulence approximately two hours past Hawaii," the carrier said. The plane was diverted to Honolulu and landed at 12:45 pm EST.

"As a precaution, medical personnel are on standby to examine passengers in Honolulu," the carrier said.