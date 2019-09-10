AIMT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AIMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.71, changing hands as high as $21.94 per share. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AIMT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.95 per share, with $36.12 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.78.
