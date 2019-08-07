Quantcast

AIG profit rises 18% on strong underwriting, investment income

Reuters


Aug 7 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc reported a 17.6% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by improved underwriting in its general insurance business and higher investment income.

A strong performance in commercial and personal insurance in regions outside of North America helped the insurer post an underwriting profit of $147 million in its general insurance business, compared with a loss of $89 million a year earlier.

The general insurance business reported its first underwriting profit last quarter since 2007, when it was hit by the financial crisis.

A ratio below 100% means the insurer earns more in premiums than it pays out in claims.

The insurer's net investment income jumped 19.4% to $3.7 billion, aided by higher returns from AIG's equity investments.

Net income attributable to the company's common stockholders rose to $1.10 billion, or $1.24 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $937 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier (graphic).

On an adjusted basis, AIG earned a profit of $1.43 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.15, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.





