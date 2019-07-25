Quantcast

Aid agency worker, others kidnapped in northeast Nigeria appear in video

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - International aid agency Action Against Hunger said on Thursday that a staff member and five others kidnapped in Nigeria last week had appeared in a video released on Wednesday evening.

The people, abducted last week near the town of Damasak in northeast Nigeria, are "apparently in a good condition of health", the aid group said in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction, in which a driver was killed, but sources told Reuters it was carried out by Islamist insurgents. Two main groups operate in the region, Boko Haram and Islamic State's West Africa branch.

"Action Against Hunger strongly requests that our staff member and her companions are released," said the agency.

The video was published by The Cable, a Nigerian news organisation, and showed a woman sitting on the floor who identifies herself as "Grace". Five men sit around her, some with their heads bowed. Behind them is a sheet with the logo of the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

"We were caught by this army called the Calipha," she said, before asking that the Nigerian government and Action Against Hunger secure their release. "We don't know where we are."

The abduction comes nine months after Islamic State's West Africa branch executed a Red Cross aid worker who was kidnapped from another town in northeastern Nigeria in March 2018.





This article appears in: Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar